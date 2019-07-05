Biden, Harris, De Blasio return to Palmetto state this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Three presidential hopefuls are returning to the Palmetto state this weekend.

Senator Kamala Harris is expected to make stops in Hartsville and Florence Sunday (July 7th, 2019) , and Myrtle Beach Monday (July 8th, 2019).

Meanwhile, Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making stops in Sumter and Orangeburg tomorrow (Saturday July, 6th, 2019) Before heading to Charleston on Sunday (July 7th, 2019) where he is scheduled to attend a town hall with State Senator Marlon Kimpson.

Also New York Mayor Bill De Blasio and California Representative Eric Swalwell will be taking time to do a little campaigning in Columbia Sunday (July 7th, 2019) .