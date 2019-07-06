A NC shelter takes in 21 dogs after July 4, fireworks may be to blame

The Buncombe County Animal Shelter is running out of space.

Partially at fault are the Fourth of July fireworks, which frightened many dogs away from their home. Shelter staff members say that since Thursday, 21 dogs and one cat have been turned in at the shelter.

Only three of those dogs have been claimed by their owners.

If yours is missing, check the

“Any time an animal comes through our shelter, their picture is taken and posted on that page, so keep an eye on that, but you also need to check all the regional shelters because they could have gotten farther,” said AHS’s Meredith Pitcairn.

Pitcairn says to try to make room, the Humane Society is waiving fees for dog adoption on Saturday and Sunday.

For cats, fees will be waived throughout the month of July.