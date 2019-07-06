Lexington deputies looking for man who robbed 2 stores at gunpoint

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- Lexington County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed two stores at gunpoint Saturday morning.

Surveillance photos from a gas station on Augusta Highway in Leesville show the suspect holding a gun and wearing a jacket with it’s hood up, and a mask.

❗️Lex Co: we need your help with this guy's name. These photos are from a gas station on Augusta Highway in Leesville. It was robbed at gunpoint early this morning. Detectives say this guy robbed another store nearby at gunpoint shortly before he hit this location. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1SPqW9CfeT — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 6, 2019

Deputies say he robbed the gas station shortly after robbing another nearby store at gunpoint.

Anyone who can identify him, or know any information that can help is asked to call Detective Carvajal at 803-730-7676 or CrimeStoppers at midlandscrimestoppers.com with any tips leading to his identification or whereabouts. (2/2)