Police: Two pipe bombs detonated at Pickens County Courthouse

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WOLO/WLOS) – Pickens police say no one was hurt after two pipe bombs detonated at a Pickens County Courthouse late Sunday night.

Investigators say the incident happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Court Street, where the courthouse was closed and unoccupied.

According to authorities, they found two homemade pipe bombs on the side of the building near the facility’s HVAC units.

Police say both devices detonated and caused damages to the glass windows on the lower level of the building, where the bombs are believed to have been placed.

Authorities say they’re being assisted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, ATF federal agents and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to ABC affiliate WLOS, the facility is expected to be open today during normal business hours.

Officers say no arrests have been made, so if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.