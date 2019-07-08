SC senators listen to input from teachers on education reform bill

Another committee meeting will be held at some point in the next few weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Senate Education Committee listened to dozens of teachers voice their concerns about the state of education in South Carolina.

After 10,000 teachers came together as one voice on the State House steps in May, some say they are glad to hear that lawmakers want to hold more school districts accountable for student success.

“The bottom line is that we want to provide opportunities for every student in the state so that they can be successful. We got many schools that have been doing that very well, but the truth is we’ve got some that are not, so we have to have some type of standard that we want all schools to be expected to meet,” said Molly Spearman, the South Carolina Superintendent for Education.

If passed, an amendment to the bill would give the Department of Education more power to step in and provide assistance low-performing schools.

“If we had any hope whatsoever, which was a narrow hope, to get the bill to the Senate floor, this part of the bill would not be included, so now we’re in the position to back and have this subcommittee consider that last section, the section on the governance, that we skipped over, so that’s the method to the madness,” said Sen. Greg Hembree (R-Horry County), who chairs the Senate Education Committee.

Some educators say they’re encouraged by the discussions this summer, saying more of their needs will be met when the Senate returns to session in January.

“It just confirms for us that it is a more complex problem than the State Legislature has realized, and it’s not going to take easy solutions. It’s going to take all of the stakeholders coming together to see what those solutions are going to be, and it’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Dottie Adams, a teacher in Richland One who is also a SC for Ed board member.

Others say they are optimistic about the bill’s chances once the legislative session continues.

“I think the bill has gotten better and it will continue to do that as we meet and make compromises, and the bottom line is to keep that focus on what all the decisions made are in the best interest of all students,” Spearman said.

Senator Hembree says the Education Committee will be meeting again at some point in the next few weeks to continue discussing amendments to the bill.