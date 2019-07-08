TTW Women’s Empowerment Conference this weekend

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Get a chance to network with many business leaders at the TTW Women’s Empowerment Conference this weekend on July 12 & 13.

Curtis spoke with Joan Hampton, CEO of Good Shepherd Outreach Ministries, about the numerous events that will empower many women leaders at the conference.

The event kicks off with the meet and greet networking event on July 12 at 154 South Main Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

On July 13, there will be a free aerobic dance session at the South Hope Center from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

The conference ends with a luncheon, a fashion show and a speech from Dr. Tracey Fleming from Prisma Health at 118 Commerce Street from 1 to 4 p.m.

Officials say registration closes today.

To register, visit Ms. Hampton’s website by clicking here.