United Ministries for Christ giving away free school supplies at Back to School Bash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) United Ministries for Christ is hosting a Back to School Bash at the Price House on Broad Street in Camden.

It’s happening Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say school supplies will be given out to students, and there will be food and fun for the whole family.