Hamburger and hot dog buns recalled over possible choking hazard

According to the manufacturer, the product is being taken off store shelves because of the possible presence of small plastic pieces they claim were introduced during production of the product that could pose a choking hazard.

The recalled products were distributed to customers under several brands in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

There have been no reported injuries or illnesses. The list of products involved in the recall are listed below: