Lake Marion Minors All Star team compete for the Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament

ANDERSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis swung for the fences with the Lake Marion Minors All Star team as they head to Anderson for the Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament.

The tournament kicks off Friday, July 12th, at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center, with opening ceremonies starting at 6:30 p.m.

Lake Marion Minors All Star head coach Chad Lyons says the competition starts Saturday at 11 a.m., with 12 different SC district teams competing.

The Lake Marion team’s game will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with tickets at $7 for adults.

For more information on the tournament, visit the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center’s website by clicking here.