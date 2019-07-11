Pick Me: Statewide Pet Adoption event July 12-13

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking to bring home a furry friend?

The PICK ME! SC event is set to take place at local animal shelters. According to organizers, the event is sponsored by the Petco Foundation and organized by No Kill South Carolina.

The goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoptions in just one weekend. Most shelters are offering “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions as part of this lifesaving event, say organizers.

Animal shelters and rescues across South Carolina will host the adoption event July 12-13, 2019.

“This really is the culmination of a dream come true,” said the Director of NKSC Abigail Kamleiter. “No Kill South Carolina has worked so hard for the past three years to bring all of our shelters together and Pick Me! SC is the perfect example of how all of us are stronger – together.”

For a complete listing of locations participating in this historic statewide adoption event, please go to http://PickMeSC.com