“A Ride to Remember” cycling event for Alzheimer’s Association

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association is hitting the road for the 11th annual cycling charity event, “A Ride to Remember.”

Officials say the event started at 8:30 this morning in Simpsonville.

Cyclists will head to Newberry and Orangeburg today and Saturday, and end their journey in Mount Pleasant on Sunday.

Organizers say 350 cyclists will bike 252 miles to raise $600,000 for research efforts for the association.

Officials say they’ve already raised over $365,000 dollars.

According to the association, Alzheimer’s disease is the nation’s 6th leading cause of death.

