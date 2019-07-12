USC Board of Trustees vote on Presidential search scheduled for today cancelled

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A vote scheduled to take place today on the University of South Carolina’s new president will not take place.

On Thursday, Trustee Charles Williams filed a restraining order saying he and the other trustees received three days notice for a possible meeting. South Carolina law says they need at least five days in order for a meeting to be called.

Williams says Governor Henry McMaster called on the board to have a meeting in order to vote on General Robert Caslen as UofSC’s next president.

Late Thursday afternoon, Judge Robert Hood granted Williams temporary restraining order, essentially canceling the scheduled Friday vote.

Williams tell ABC Columbia News that the ruling reflects why the law is on the books.

ABC Columbia news obtained a letter from The Governor’s office sent by Governor McMaster to the Chairman of the USC Board, saying he recommends rescheduling the meeting.

Governor Henry McMaster sent out a letter stating, “Although I did not call tomorrow’s meeting, in my capacity as ex officio chairman of the Board of Trustees, I respectfully recommend that you consider rescheduling the meeting for the near term both for the convenience of those involved and to eliminate any unnecessary distractions or concerns regarding the timing of the special meeting.”

According to a UofSC spokesperson, the meeting has not been rescheduled at this time.

