Blythewood’s Bethel hosts 7-on-7 classic

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – When most NFL players decide to give their time to a community, they normally host a camp to teach the game to young athletes. But Justin Bethel has given back in another way.

The former Blythewood Bengal, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, hosted his third 7-on-7 competition for seven area high school programs, his “Beating All Odds Gridiron Classic”.

The three-time Pro Bowl special teamer awarded five thousand dollars to the winning team’s program funds, won by his alma mater after the day-long competition.