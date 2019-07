Deputies investigate double shooting in parking lot of Richland County club

RICHLAND COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- Deputies are investigating after two men were shot outside a Richland County club Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 7:00a.m. at Micasita Club on Decker Boulevard.

Deputies say they found two men who had been shot in the Micasita Club parking lot.

Both men transported themselves to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

