Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning according to the South Carolina Department of Public Service.

The wreck happened at 7:35a.m. on Superior Street near Rosewood Drive.

Troopers say the driver was traveling West on Superior street when the car hit a small curb in the median of the road, lost control, and struck a retainer wall. The car overturned and the driver was ejected and killed.

The 1400 block of Rosewood Drive and Superior street remain close while officials continue to investigate.