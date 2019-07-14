Driver killed in head-on crash in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC(WOLO)-One person is dead after a head on collision in Newberry County Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened at 12:00p.m. on I-26 East near mile marker 63.

Trooper Joe Hovis said the driver of a 2007 Honda was traveling down I-26 East on the left side of the road when the car crossed the grass median and struck a 2006 Infinity SUV head on.

The driver of the 2007 Honda died on scene, while the other driver, Kimberly Tate,50, was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg.