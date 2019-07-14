One captured, 3 other burglary suspects wanted in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-One suspect caught on camera stealing from a local business has been caught, now deputies need help tracking down the other three suspects.

Deondre Johnson, of Texas, is being extradited from Mississippi back to Richland County, according to deputies.

Johnson and three other suspects were caught on camera stealing from a Best Buy in Richland county.

Anyone who knows anything about this case is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous.