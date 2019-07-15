Teen involved in fatal collision on Dreher Shoals Road identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the teenager who died as the result of a motor vehicle collision on Dreher Shoals Road in Irmo over the weekend.

James Gladish, 18, was driving a Honda Civic when it collided with a Toyota Highlander, Coroner Gary Watts said.

The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on July 14.

Gladish was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and died at the scene.

Watts said Gladish died as the result of multiple blunt force injuries to the head and body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.