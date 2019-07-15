Valet arrested after taking customers car home, says he didn’t have money to fix his car

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-A Midlands woman came home to a missing car at the airport because a valet employee took her car for a spin.

“I was very upset,” Joye Johnson said. “I felt violated because he had taken something personal of mine.”

Johnson and her sorority sisters trip to New Orleans was cut short by tropical storm Barry. After hours of being on a plane, she was ready to drive home and relax.

“But that’s not what actually happened until about four hours or so later,” Johnson said.

When they landed, the car she valet parked wasn’t there.

“It was frustrating not knowing where my car was or what had happened to it,” Johnson said.

Her trip being cut short, may be why the suspect was caught. Shaquvis Smith, worked for Republic Parking, which is the valet for the airport.

Smith admitted to taking Johnson’s car because he could not afford to fix his own. Smith said he thought it would cheaper than using Uber for the weekend.

He admitted to taking Johnsons car because he could not afford to fix his own.

“What he may have done or who was in the car and may have done something with my personal information,” Johnson said. “Since that has happened I have not been able to rest in my own home.”

Johnson hopes that smith or anyone considering doing what he did, will think twice.

“It’s not worth you losing your freedom over something as taking a car,” Johnson said. “Especially when it doesn’t belong to you. Use common sense.”

Smith was fired. Bond was set on Monday at $8,000.