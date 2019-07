Irmo’s Alaina Coates cut by WNBA team

Former Gamecock standout Alaina Coates was waived Monday night by the Minnesota Lynx.

In 14 games this season, Coates averaged 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 1.2 personal fouls per game on 6.5 minutes per contest.

Coates was drafted No. 2 overall in 2017 by the Chicago Sky, but an ankle injury forced her to miss the rest of the season. She was then traded by the Sky to the Lynx for a 2020 third-round draft pick.