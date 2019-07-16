Kirby Smart has high expectations for Spring Valley alum

By: Mike Olson

With SEC Media Days underway in Hoover, Alabama, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart, spoke to the media Tuesday about his Bulldogs and their outlook going into the season.

Smart spoke fondly of Columbia native Channing Tindall who enters his sophomore season as a linebacker at Georgia. Smart called Tindall a “bright spot” for the team and talked about the role he played on special teams as well as his flexibility at the linebacker position.

The Spring Valley grad played in all 14 games last season, making 17 tackles and two sacks.