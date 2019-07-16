Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt looking for Bryce Thompson to take big step

By: Mike Olson

During his slot at SEC media day, Tennessee head coach, Jeremy Pruitt, took time to talk about Dutch Fork great Bryce Thompson.

Thompson played mostly quarterback and wide receiver in his high school days before switching over to the other side of the ball at cornerback for the Volunteers his freshman year. The move worked out as Thompson led the team and all SEC freshmen with three interceptions on the season.

His stellar year earned him a spot on the 2018 SEC all-freshman team as well as three PFF College SEC defensive team of the week honors throughout the season.