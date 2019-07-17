Alleged thief tried to use stolen credit card to purchase gift cards at Kroger

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect was captured on store surveillance video after trying to purchase several hundred dollars worth of gift cards with a stolen credit card.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the footage Wednesday in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect.

Deputies say the credit card was among several items stolen when the victim’s car was broken into in the early morning hours of June 9.

When the transaction didn’t go through, the suspect tried again before leaving the Two Notch Road store, deputies say.

Anyone who can identify the man in the video or has any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-CRIME-SC.

Tips that lead to an arrest can earn the caller a reward of up to $1000.