Gamecocks lose key member of secondary for 2019 season

HOOVER, AL (WOLO) — Will Muschamp told reporters Wednesday at SEC Media Days that safety Jaylin Dickerson is out for the season.

Dickerson will be held off the field because of a “bone growth” in his femur that requires surgery.

The redshirt sophomore from Southern Pines, NC has dealt with injuries for the last few years. In 2017, a shoulder surgery ended his season prematurely, forcing him to take a redshirt.

He appeared in 10 games, making 13 tackles in 2018.