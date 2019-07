Richland Library hosting Pigskin Poets on Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is teaming up with the Gamecocks for Pigskin Poets.

The free event is happening from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at the Drew Wellness Center.

Participants are encouraged to wear garnet and black and join student athletes from the University of South Carolina’s football team, cheerleaders and Cocky for stories, games and autographs.

