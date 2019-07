City of Columbia Misting stations operating during extreme heat

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia announced it will operate misting stations in several of the City’s parks to help guests stay cool on days when the heat index reaches 90 degrees or higher.

According to city officials, Misting stations will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.,

For a list of Misting stations click here http://columbiasc.net/headlines/07-03-2019/misting-stations