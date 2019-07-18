Coastal football picked fourth in East

New Orleans, La. – Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson was named to the All-Sun Belt preseason second team, the Sun Belt Conference office announced on Thursday. The Chanticleers were also voted to finish fourth in the East Division in the 2019 Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll also announced on Thursday.

The preseason all-conference honor is the third of the preseason for the redshirt junior defensive end, as Jackson was also named to both the 2019 Phil Steele preseason Sun Belt All-Conference second team and the 2019 Athlon Sports preseason All-Sun Belt second team.

Named to the All-Sun Belt third team last season, Jackson played and started all 12 games for the Chants at defensive end despite battling through a leg injury all season long in 2018. The Augusta, S.C., native was second on the team and fifth overall in the Sun Belt in tackles-for-loss with 11.0 on the year, an average of 0.92 per game. He also totaled 58 tackles on the season, including 3.0 sacks, and was tied for the team-lead with five quarterback hurries.

In just their third season as members of the Sun Belt, the Chants were picked to finish fourth in the East Division in the 2019 preseason poll behind Appalachian State (46 points), Troy (39 points), Georgia Southern (35 points) and ahead of Georgia State (13 points).

The Chanticleers will host a total of six home games inside newly renovated Brooks Stadium, including a Thursday night primetime game on ESPNU versus Louisiana on Nov. 7.

2019 Sun Belt Football Coaches Predicted Championship Game Winner

Appalachian State

2019 Sun Belt Football Coaches Predicted Order of Finish

(first-place votes in parentheses)

East Division

Appalachian State (7) – 46 pts Troy (1) – 39 pts Georgia Southern (2) – 35 pts Coastal Carolina – 17 pts Georgia State – 13 pts

West Division

Louisiana (6) – 46 pts Arkansas State (3) – 42 pts ULM – 27 pts South Alabama (1) – 19 pts Texas State – 16 pts

2019 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Football Teams

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: B.J. Smith (Troy, Senior)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Kindle Vildor (Georgia Southern, Senior)

First Team Offense

QB – Zac Thomas (Appalachian State, Junior)

RB – Darrynton Evans (Appalachian State, Junior)

RB – B.J. Smith (Troy, Senior)

WR – Corey Sutton (Appalachian State, Junior)

WR – Kirk Merritt (Arkansas State, Senior)

WR – Ja’Marcus Bradley (Louisiana, RS-Senior)

TE – Javonis Isaac (Arkansas State, RS-Junior)

OL – Noah Hannon (Appalachian State, Junior)

OL – Victor Johnson (Appalachian State, Senior)

OL – Kevin Dotson (Louisiana, RS-Senior)

OL – Robert Hunt (Louisiana, RS-Senior)

OL – Kirk Kelley (Troy, Senior)

First Team Defense

DL – William Bradley-King (Arkansas State, RS-Junior)

DL – Forrest Merrill (Arkansas State, Junior)

DL – Raymond Johnson (Georgia Southern, Junior)

DL – Tyree Turner (South Alabama, Senior)

LB – Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State, Senior)

LB – Jordan Fehr (Appalachian State, Senior)

LB – Bryan London II (Texas State, Senior)

DB – Desmond Franklin (Appalachian State, Senior)

DB – Jerry Jacobs (Arkansas State, Junior)

DB – Monquavion Brinson (Georgia Southern, Senior)

DB – Kindle Vildor (Georgia Southern, Senior)

First Team Special Teams

K – Tyler Bass (Georgia Southern, RS-Senior)

P – Brandon Wright (Georgia State, RS-Senior)

RS – Tra Minter (South Alabama, Senior)

Second Team Offense

QB – Caleb Evans (ULM, Senior)

RB – Elijah Mitchell (Louisiana, Junior)

RB – Trey Ragas (Louisiana, RS-Junior)

WR – Omar Bayless (Arkansas State, RS-Senior)

WR – Kawaan Baker (South Alabama, Junior)

WR – Tray Eafford (Troy, Junior)

TE – Collin Reed (Appalachian State, Senior)

OL – Jacob Still (Arkansas State, RS-Junior)

OL – Hunter Atkinson (Georgia State, RS-Senior)

OL – T.J. Fiailoa (ULM, RS-Junior)

OL – Aaron Brewer (Texas State, Senior)

OL – Tristan Crowder (Troy, Senior)

Second Team Defense

DL – Kevin Thurmon (Arkansas State, RS-Senior)

DL – Tarron Jackson (Coastal Carolina, RS-Junior)

DL – Zi’Yon Hill (Louisiana, RS-Sophomore)

DL – Jarvis Hayes (Troy, Senior)

LB – Jacques Boudreaux (Louisiana, Senior)

LB – Nikolas Daniels (Texas State, Senior)

LB – Carlton Martial (Troy, Sophomore)

DB – Josh Thomas (Appalachian State, Senior)

DB – B.J. Edmonds (Arkansas State, Senior)

DB – Darreon Jackson (Arkansas State, RS-Senior)

DB – Michael Jacquet III (Louisiana, RS-Senior)

Second Team Special Teams

K – Tyler Sumpter (Troy, Junior)

P – Cody Grace (Arkansas State, RS-Senior)

RS – Darrynton Evans (Appalachian State, Junior)