Dutch Fork grad, former Gamecock signed by Atlanta

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Dream signed former Dutch Fork and Gamecock center Alaina Coates, President and General Manager Chris Sienko announced Thursday.

The 6-4 Coates played in 14 games with Minnesota this season, averaging 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 points per game. Her top performance in 2019 came against Atlanta on July 2 when she set a career-high with 10 points and added nine rebounds.

“We are thrilled to add a player with the size and athleticism of Alaina,” head coach Nicki Collen said. “We have struggled at times with defensive rebounding and scoring efficiently around the rim this season, and we believe she can help us in those two areas now and in the future.”

Coates was drafted second overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2017 WNBA Draft after she left South Carolina as their career leader in field goal percentage. As a rookie, she played in 32 games, averaging 11.4 minutes, 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.