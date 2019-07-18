Limiting turnovers a main priority for Gamecocks this offseason

HOOVER, AL (WOLO) — Turnovers were a hot topic at SEC Media Days Wednesday, especially for Will Muschamp and senior quarterback Jake Bentley.

The Gamecocks had an SEC East worst -0.7 team turnover margin, and Bentley’s 14 interceptions not only led the SEC, but was the fourth highest in all of college football.

Bentley does’t shy down from his responsibility when it comes to protecting the football.

Bentley emphasized that he needs to stop turning the ball over especially in the red zone. Muschamp also touched on this, pointing out that of Carolina’s 56 red zone trips, 13 times they came out with no points, and eight of those trips resulted in a turnover. It is situations like these that the Gamecocks need to capitalize on to be successful.

Muschamp went on to express his confidence in Bentley who is going into his fourth year as the starting quarterback. He says that Bentley has all the intangible qualities you want in a quarterback, he just needs to hold on to the ball and find more consistent success this season.