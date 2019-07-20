Deputies investigate shooting in parking lot of club Laroice

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are investigating after someone was shot inside a club parking lot Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 3:00a.m. at Club Laroice in the 100 block of Carrie Anderson Road.

Deputies say the victim had been sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot, when he was shot in the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.