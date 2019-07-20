Deputies:Man shot during attempt to buy car through LetGo app

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are looking for two men who shot someone during an apparent internet exchange Friday night.

The shooting happened at 9:50p.m. at the Rush’s in the 2600 block of Broad River Road.

The victim told deputies that he and his girlfriend went to Rush’s to meet with two men who they had been in contact with through the LetGo app about purchasing a car from them. During the meeting, the men robbed and shot the victim, then left in a silver Ford Taurus with paper tags, according to deputies.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.