Deputies investigate shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOL)-Deputies are investigating a shooting that put one man in the hospital Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 12:37 a.m. in the 400 block of Rockhaven Drive.

The victim told deputies that he was going to visit a friend and when he got out of his vehicle, he heard a loud pop. Deputies say the then realized he had been shot in the lower body and went to a nearby home for help.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing although the victim is being uncooperative at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.