Donate school supplies at the free 26th Annual Lexington Community Fun Day

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance next month to donate school supplies to help low-income families at the 26th Annual Lexington Community Fun Day event.

The “Back 2 School Bash” starts Saturday, August 3 at 131 Duffie Drive from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a back-up date on August 10 in case of rain.

Ricky Younginer, one of the organizers of the event, said you can donate school supplies like book bags, pencils, and paper.

Officials say past donations were able to help 450 low income and underprivileged kids with a fully equipped book bag.

The event also has free food, activities, and health screenings for the whole family.

If you want to donate, visit Lexington Community’s website by clicking here.