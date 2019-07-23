Man arrested for practicing law without license for years, accused of charging victims thousands

LAURENS, SC (WOLO) —- A Laurens County man is behind bars after being charged with Practicing law Without a License and Breach of Trust.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED says 76 year old Michael V. Diago was arrested after he allegedly charging people for services authorities say he did not have a license to provide.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, for more than 3 years Diago received a total of more than $81 thousand dollars in exchange for legal services for people going through adoption and naturalization proceedings. The warrant goes on to say he used the money he was paid for his own personal benefit.

Court documents also say Diago not enrolled as a member of the South Carolina State Bar and in no way authorized by the Supreme Court of South Carolina to provide legal services.

Diago was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.