Original Glazed isn’t enough for Krispy Kreme which is adding donut-ice cream sandwiches

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme is launching new menu items, doubling down on sugar with additions like donut-infused ice cream, milkshakes, and new toppings and glazes.

One new item combines several of these ingredients in what Krispy Kreme is calling “Scoop Sandwiches.”

That’s a layer of ice cream with donuts in it served between a sliced donut that can be topped with vanilla or chocolate.

