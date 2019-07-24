Bishopville church house 71 people displaced from assistant facility after storm

The Lee County Fire Department said the Cotton Villa Assistant Living Facility is unsafe to live in. When their doors closed, the First Baptist Church in Bishopville opened theirs.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — More than 70 people at a Midlands assisted living facility were forced to leave after Tuesday nights storms caused major damage.

“We had the space, so might as well fill it,” Pastor Todd Latham said.

Pastor Todd Latham said the church has provided cots to make their transition go as smooth as possible.

“I know they have complaints, but they’re not complaining, which is a great thing,” Latham said. “We try to make sure their spirits stay lifted and they stay active.”

Staff from Cotton Villa are working from inside the church to take care of their patients. Now the community is faced with a bigger obstacle, finding 71 people a new facility.