Bishopville church house 71 people displaced from assistant facility after storm
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — More than 70 people at a Midlands assisted living facility were forced to leave after Tuesday nights storms caused major damage.
The Lee County Fire Department said the Cotton Villa Assistant Living Facility is unsafe to live in. When their doors closed, the First Baptist Church in Bishopville opened theirs.
“We had the space, so might as well fill it,” Pastor Todd Latham said.
Pastor Todd Latham said the church has provided cots to make their transition go as smooth as possible.
“I know they have complaints, but they’re not complaining, which is a great thing,” Latham said. “We try to make sure their spirits stay lifted and they stay active.”
Staff from Cotton Villa are working from inside the church to take care of their patients. Now the community is faced with a bigger obstacle, finding 71 people a new facility.
Latham says they have been looking to place them in different ones across the state.
“I think that’s probably the biggest hurdle that they’re encountering right now,” Latham said. “Finding the spots and then transporting them there. Some of the residents are ambulatory and some of them are bed ridden and they’re having to work with local EMS and fire to make sure they get the proper care.”
So far 21 people have been moved to different locations, but more are expected to move out tomorrow. The goal is to have all 71 people placed by Friday.