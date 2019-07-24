Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store’s cooler

Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada's body found behind store cooler 10 years after reported missing.

(CNN) – Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada, a former employee of No Frills Supermarket in Council Bluffs, Iowa, was reported missing on November 28, 2009.

His body was found more than nine years later, in January, while workers were removing shelves and coolers from that store.

According to Council Bluffs Police, investigators used his parents’ DNA to confirm the identity, and the clothes matched the description of his attire at the time he was reported missing.

Murillo-Moncada’s parents reported their son missing after he became upset and ran out of their home.

Investigators now believe that Murillo-Moncada went to the supermarket, climbed on top of the coolers, and fell into the 18-inch gap between the back of the cooler and a wall and became trapped.

Police say noise from the coolers’ compressors may have concealed any attempts to call for help.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma, and the case has been deemed an accidental death.