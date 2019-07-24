Lawsuit alleges co. councilwoman exchanged texts with fired administrator

Richland Co., S.C. (AP)–A lawsuit says a member of a county council was texting advice to a fired administrator while the council was debating a settlement for the terminated employee.

The lawsuit is asking a judge to block the $1 million payment to former Richland County Administrator Gerald Seals which was approved by one vote.

News outlets reports Councilwoman Dalhi Myers texted Seals to “go big” with his offer to settle and later gives him a settlement figure of $985,000 while she was in a closed door meeting with County Council over his firing.

The lawsuit says Myers later texts Seals that he could “counter with a million.”

Myers says the texts are taken out of context and she thought Seals would be hired back.