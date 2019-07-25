Akintunde stops by to promote Healthy Laughter tour this Saturday

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Comedian Akitunde stopped by Good Morning Columbia to promote the Healthy Laughter tour, presented by Prisma Health.

The event is this Saturday at the Sumter County Civic Center at 6 p.m.

Akitunde spoke about how beneficial this event will be for your funny bone and your health, with free health screenings starting at 3 p.m. and a panel talk at 4 p.m.

This event features many comedians, including Akitunde, Rod of God, Nikita B and Corie Johnson.

Tickets are $10 for the event.

To purchase your tickets, visit the Healthy Laughter website by clicking here.