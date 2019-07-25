Crews working to rescue man in grain silo

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Crews from several agencies including Orangeburg Public Safety and the Orangeburg Fire department are working to free a man trapped in a silo at Cactus Family Farms on John C. Calhoun Dr.

According to spectators at the scene crews have been here since about 9 a.m. Crews still working to free man trapped in silo.

Cactus Family Farms is a feed company, grain for cattle and hog are in these silos. Man has been trapped for hours, and crews are slowly taking grain out.