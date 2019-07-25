Hemp flower removed from CBD store shelves

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A recent crackdown by sled clarifies what can and cannot be sold in CBD stores statewide.

The change is based on the attorney general’s opinion, which is not legally binding — SLED Chief Mark Keel requested that office’s stance on the matter.

In the attorney general’s interpretation of the hemp farming act of 2019 the possession of raw unprocessed hemp without a license is unlawful.

A CBD store owner tells us he disagrees. CBD creams and and oils remain available for purchase.