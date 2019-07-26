ASAP Rocky to remain in jail until trial next week

(CNN) — – Swedish officials have decided ASAP Rocky will stay in jail on assault charges until his trial next week.

The 30-year-old has been in custody since July third after a June 30th brawl in which his lawyer claims ASAP Rocky was defending himself after being assaulted.

President Trump has called for the rappers release but Swedish authorities say they will not be swayed by International pressure.

The President responded in a tweet today saying he is very disappointed in the Prime Minister and that “Sweden has let our African American community down in the United States”.

ASAP Rocky’s trial will be held Tuesday.