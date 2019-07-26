CPD: One dead, two injured in apartment complex shooting on Bailey Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is on scene investigating a shooting that injured two people and killed one on Friday night.

According to police, the shooting incident was at the Colony Apartments on Bailey Street.

Investigators say that two people were injured by gunfire, one fatally. Initially, officers believed there were 3 victims. A third person had a laceration not believed to be related to the shooting.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.

Citizens who can help aid in the case are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

We are currently investigating a shooting incident at the Colony Apts. on Bailey Street. Three people were injured, one fatally. There is limited information to release at this time. Please monitor this social media site for information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/uhAkM27EnP — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 27, 2019