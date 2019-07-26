Equifax data breach settlement: Here’s how to claim your money

(CNN) — You could be eligible for some compensation if you’re among the 147 million Americans whose credit information was compromised in the Equifax data breach.

Equifax reached a $700 million settlement over the largest data breach in history. According to the company, those whose information was exposed can get free credit monitoring for 10 years.

But if you already have credit monitoring, you can choose to receive $125.

For those who had to spend time and money as a result of the breach, Equifax can provide up to $20,000.

All claims need to be filed by January 22. To file a claim or see if you were impacted, visit www.ftc.gov/