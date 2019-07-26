Irmo police and firefighters face off in Wild Wing Cafe’s “Guns ‘N Hoses” eating challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo police and firefighters are battling head to head for Wild Wing Cafe’s “Guns ‘N Hoses” chicken wing eating challenge for charity!

The contest starts on Monday, July 29, at the restaurant on 1150 Bower Parkway from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on National Chicken Wing Day!

Curtis spoke with Irmo Fire Marshal Brian Haley and Master Sergeant Bobby Dale from the Irmo Police Department and put their wing eating skills to the test before the big event.

Contest judge and Wild Wing Cafe promotion specialist Jenna Chiles, also talked about how this event is a great way to give back to the community.

The first team to finish their wings will win a $200 catering package and its chosen charity receives 10% of the proceeds from all sales at the event.

For more information, visit the Guns ‘N Hoses Facebook page by clicking here.