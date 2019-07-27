Body found in Colleton County deemed ‘suspicious’

by Matt Dillane

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A person’s death in Colleton County is under investigation on Saturday.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased was located on Saturday morning in the area of Hope Plantation Road.

Authorities said the investigation into the death is active and ongoing and they are encouraging anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-549-1203. They are calling the death “suspicious.”

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.