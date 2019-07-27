Deputies searching for 3 men who shot and killed 2 people during an attempted armed robbery

SUMTER, SC –Deputies need your help finding three men accused of fatally shooting two men in an attempted armed robbery.

Deputies say just before 10:15p.m. Thursday they found two men who had been shot out outside of a home in the 300 block of Bowman Drive.

Diego Alonzo Teletor, 25, was dead on scene, while Gregorio Zarate Chun, 46, was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later died, according to deputies.

Witness accounts indicate the victims and others were standing outside of a residence when they were approached by three men wearing all black.

Witnesses say the men pulled out handguns, began firing and then fled toward Dogwood Street.

An up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information that can lead to arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.