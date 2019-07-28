Midlands deputies warn residents of arrest warrant scam

ORANGEBURG COUNTY.SC (WOLO)- The Orangeburg county sheriff’s office is warning the public about a phone scam that uses the threat of an arrest warrant to extort money from potential victims.

“We had several calls come in at our legitimate dispatch with the caller saying they had been notified of an outstanding warrant with our agency,” the Sheriff Lerot Ravenell said. “This is an outright scam. But these victims did the right thing in checking with us first.”

Deputies say the callers were from Orangeburg but the majority live in the Lexington and Richland county areas.

The caller identified himself as Sgt. Keith Parks, who is an actual officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

About a dozen calls were received by the OCSO dispatch on Sunday afternoon.

“We want to warn people of what is going on before we have any more victims,” the sheriff said. “We do not have a campaign of calling people on a weekend – especially on a Sunday – to threaten anyone with a warrant. Warrants simply are not handled that way.”

Ravenell said if anyone still has a question to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.​