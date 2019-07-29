Reports: Ex-Clemson running back Tavien Feaster joining Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to numerous reports late Sunday night, former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster is set to join the Gamecock football program, ending months of speculation the ex-Tiger would switch sides in the bitter state rivalry.

ABC Columbia was not able to independently confirm those reports, but sources did tell the news outlet Feaster was “expected” to enroll at South Carolina.

Per NCAA rules, USC is not allowed to comment on transfers or potential enrollees until the transfer paperwork is complete.

The fifth-year Spartanburg product finished his Clemson career with 1,330 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, while averaging 5.99 yards per carry, second all-time in school history behind the 2018 ACC Player of the Year, Travis Etienne.

Feaster, used as a change-of-pace running back, battled for his spot with multiple elite players at Clemson, including current Giants running back Wayne Gallman and current Tiger, Etienne. But when it became clear he wouldn’t overtake Etienne as the top rusher in the backfield, Feaster announced in April his intentions to transfer from Clemson.

He’ll be eligible to play immediately at South Carolina as a graduate transfer, but joins a crowded backfield that includes seniors Rico Dowdle, AJ Turner and Mon Denson.

The running back will graduate from Clemson in August.