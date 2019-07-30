Three homes destroyed by fire in Northeast Columbia

Source: Columbia Fire Department

Source: Alexis Frazier twitter





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Fire Department battled a fire in Northeast Columbia where three homes have been impacted in the Founders Ridge Court neighborhood.

According to Chief Jenkins, they received a call just after 7 p.m. He says the fire started at one home and quickly spread to the other two homes.

Jenkins says in addition the three homes are a complete loss and two others are suffering with heat damage.

Officials say the fire is believed to have begun with the middle home and sparked to the others. Columbia Fire Department says 13 adults and three children have been displaced due to this evenings fire.

Fire marshals are currently investigating.

#BREAKING Three houses are completely destroyed after a fire in the Founders Ridge neighborhood in Northeast columbia. @ColaFire is working to put out the hotspots. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/RsKsp74fhV — Alexis Frazier (@AlexisFrazierTV) July 30, 2019